Westport Library hosts 24th annual crossword puzzle contest, thrills participants

The three finalists compete for first place during the fourth round. Photo by Cassidy Gutman ’25.

Feb. 4 marked the Westport Library’s 24th Annual Crossword Puzzle Contest held from 1-4 p.m., hosted by The New York Times’ crossword puzzle editor, Will Shortz. The 140 participants traveled from five different states and paid a $30 entry fee, with each striving to solve three puzzles during a set time of 20 minutes each.

The winner of each round determined the three finalists to compete in the fourth round. The 2023 champion who finished in just 6:38 minutes and hails from Tavtfville, Connecticut is Glen Ryan, who says he enjoys reuniting with people he previously met at other competitions.

“To win [the competition] is even better, of course, and it took a lot of practice,” Ryan said.

Multiple student volunteers helped with the event, whether it was with scoring, cleaning or collecting the puzzles when one was completed. Aviva Ross ’25 volunteered with the National Charity League as a “jogger.” She went around and collected the completed puzzles as they were finished and brought them to the scoring room. Ross also had the opportunity to watch people as they worked to solve the puzzles.

“I thought it was really cool how people from five different states came to [compete], and it was really cool seeing how focused they were,” Ross said.

“ I love puzzle people because they are smart, interesting, well rounded, and often funny people;quirky, like me. They’re my kind of people.” — Will Shortz

Will Shortz, New York Times’ crossword puzzle editor and the owner of table tennis center has hosted this event each year spreading his creativity. Jennifer Keller, The Westport Library’s events coordinator, said the library has exciting surprises planned for the 25th anniversary of the contest next year.

“Will Shortz, who is pretty much the master of crossword puzzles hands down, is our supplier of puzzles,” Keller said. “As long as he wants to keep doing this, we are more than happy to host him.”

Shortz’s talent is admired by the Westport community, and of course, the participants who partake in the annual contest.

“What I love about [my job], first of all, it’s creative. I love words, love to use my brain. Honestly, I laugh every day because the puzzles are fun, [and] you’re using creativity,” Shortz said. “I love puzzle people because they are smart, interesting, well rounded, and often funny people;quirky, like me. They’re my kind of people.”