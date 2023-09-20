Checking emails proves crucial for students

Graphic by Jolie Gefen ’24 I deeply regret not regularly checking my emails in my first three years as a student at Staples. I missed many crucial reminders and several important responses that would have saved me time, energy and worry.

Email. Bleh. Even typing the word “email” makes me bored. Up until this year, my senior year, I’ve always thought this way about emails. While I did know that checking them every once in a while was probably a good idea, I never fully grasped how important it is for a student to check until this year.

We all email our teachers. Whether it’s for an extension, asking a question or a hundred other reasons, several emails get sent daily to Staples faculty. On several occasions, I have sent an email to one of my teachers, and went days, even weeks, thinking I received no reply. Of course, their response was sitting far down in my inbox, collecting dust. My excuse at the time? It was Gmail’s fault as I had my notifications on but was never notified of their response. However, there is a clear hole in that logic.

I receive several emails a day, ranging from clothing websites, subscriptions and countless Google Classroom assignments. In the midst of all of these emails, it is easy for one email to get lost or not show up as a notification. The solution to my problem was in front of my face all along: to check my email regularly.

As I mentioned before, checking on my emails also proved to be extremely critical for me because of the countless informational emails and reminders from school that I completely missed. I found this to be the most prevalent as I transitioned into senior year, and the post-high school planning emails came flooding into my inbox. For some reason I cannot explain, and truly resent, I simply assumed they were unimportant and never looked into them.

Because of this naive thinking, I fell behind or was unaware of many important steps and aspects of the college application process at Staples. For instance, there was crucial information on how to fill out the Common Application in an email that I completely ignored. This led to me inputting slightly incorrect information, which could have been avoided if I had checked and read this email.

If there’s one message to get from this article, it is to regularly check your email. This simple task will take five seconds out of your day but save you immense time in the future. I can now confidently say that I know and will never forget the importance of checking my emails, and I hope that whoever reads this, now knows it too.