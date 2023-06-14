Administration: Why won’t you include students on important emails?

Matthew Stashower ’25, Sports Editor|June 14, 2023

Students+lack+information+about+safety+events+such+as+lockdowns+and+other+emergencies.

Graphic by Matthew Stashower '25.

Students lack information about safety events such as lockdowns and other emergencies.

I read about the alleged Staples’ antisemitic incident that was posted on social media, but I couldn’t see the response from Superintendent Thomas Scarice. As a Jewish person, I wanted to make sure that the district was committed to finding out what actually happened. But I was shielded from details the school was taking because the superintendent’s response was  sent to parents and staff only. 

While we were likely left off this email in an attempt to  protect us as minors, it is ridiculous in practice to keep high school  students from such important announcements. 

The fact that we aren’t included on emails reflects a hypocrisy about the value of student voice”

— Matthew Stashower ’25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This was not the first time administration has kept students in the dark about important information. We were shielded from critical information about emergency drills as well. When an actual emergency is occuring, the school decides to inform our parents instead of us. 

During last fall’s school swatting lockdown, information on what was going on was again emailed to only parents and staff, leaving students in the dark about the situation. This was dangerous, as students were left with only rumors and hearsay..    

Some may say  parents can just tell their children about the email, but not all parents do, leading to many students not getting crucial information until much later.

The fact that we aren’t included on emails reflects a hypocrisy about the value of student voice: the school claims it wants students to be  involved, but we aren’t able to get involved if we do not receive important information. If we are supposed to be doing things to change our communities– such as the Voice 4 Change–we need to be included on the important emails from the administration. We as students need to know what’s going on in their school community, and we not only need, but have the right to be included in the conversation.

Related Stories
Students with 504 plans are entitled to specific educational services intended to aid them in receiving a “free appropriate public education (FAPE).” However, the school is not doing its job to ensure this.
Special education, 504 plans: administration doesn’t give adequate academic support
With the end of the year right around the corner, seniors are turning their attention to internships,prom,the senior picnic and graduation. The permission slip, which includes a $100 check for attendance, and invitation were sent out by the administration to seniors.
Has administration been successful planning year end senior events?
Staples administrators announced that a Homecoming Dance for seniors will take place on Oct. 23, following a majority of survey responses in favor of the dance.
Administration announces senior Homecoming Dance
The girls second floor bathroom was vandalized on Sept. 23. The perpetrator(s), who has not yet been identified, peeled paint off the stall walls, broke the toilet seat and drew a sexually explicit image on the stall door.
Girls bathroom vandalized, administration searches for perpetrators