Varying temperatures leave students not knowing what to wear

Temperatures this spring have been unpredictable, leaving students weary about wearing sweatshirts or t-shirts to school. Although climate change is a factor, the natural variety of the atmosphere contributes to the temperatures.

Would you rather be too hot or too cold? As we transition from the frigid weather of winter to the hot tropicality of summer, I find myself weary of what I should wear to school. I’ve got weather-whiplash, and my clothing choices can’t keep up with it.

Climate change mixed with the natural haphazardness of the earth’s atmosphere have been influencing spring since it has sprung. Every morning, I open the weather app, surprised to see highs of 70° and lows of 40°. Mixed with the unreliable air conditioning in the school, I have no idea whether to wear sweatpants or shorts.

I find myself regretful of my decisions when I decide to wear a sweatshirt to school because of the 60° weather at 7a.m. compared to the 74° weather at 1p.m. I have started to give a second thought to the weather app.

Something climate change can not be accounted for, however, is the Staples air conditioning. It is truly a mystery as to when it will finally be turned on.