Math department proposes removal of decimal point display in PowerSchool gradebook

A new proposal by the math department suggests removing the display of the decimal points in PowerSchool.

It’s thanks to the website we all know and love that students and parents have 24/7 access to their grades- shoutout PowerSchool!

Through Westport Public School’s online system of reporting grades, parents and students can see a list of their classes with their current grades in each course. They’re broken up by quarter 1, quarter 2, midterms, semester 1, quarter 3, quarter 4, finals, then the cumulative year grade.

Personally, I find it helpful to be constantly in touch with my grades in all my classes. However, some, including a large number of parents and teachers at Staples, believe it feeds into anxiety and a toxic culture.

To address these issues, the math department recently proposed in a Collaborative Team meeting that the numerical value displayed beneath the letter grade be removed and only display whole numbers.

When initially hearing this news, I was partially on board. I mean, why stress about 0.01%, right? But the more I thought about it, the more I realized how the unknown is what contributes to the stress and anxiety students feel.

If we don’t know where we stand in classes, we begin to feel out of control and that’s where the stress everyone is buzzing about stems from.

“ Yes, there are problems with students asking teachers to round up grades, or they do stay up extra late so they can get that extra 0.01%; but again, it is up to students to draw a line.” — Mia Kirkorsky

Having access to grades helps students feel in control of their performance. These small percentages add up, so being able to see exactly where you stand can affect overall grades positively.

It is valid to keep in mind the mental health aspect that these teachers are looking out for. Sleep deprivation and anxiety can effect performance; but ultimately, it is up to students to manage their time responsibly.

As students go on to college and work, they will not be sheltered by hidden information to ensure they are less stressed and get enough sleep. Removing decimal places will not eliminate the true problem of students hyper fixating on report cards and GPA points.

It is our responsibility to get our work done to the best of our ability, and then move on.

Now, I am not supporting the cut-throat competition culture at Staples, but I will say that we as a student body need to realize school and grades cannot take over our lives and thoughts.

Yes, there are problems with students asking teachers to round up grades, or they do stay up extra late so they can get that extra 0.01%; but again, it is up to students to draw a line. Stay on top of your work, but stay healthy and prioritize yourself.