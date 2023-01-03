Luxurious trips do not outshine budgeted trips

This photo is taken from a ferry going along the Amalfi Coast; this stop is in Positano, Italy. From Easter to October, they have about 12,000 tourists. This seaside paradise has colorful, cliffside villas towering over their black sand beach.

Excitement for a vacation is an exhilarating feeling. Right as you are packing, butterflies erupt and you get jittery feelings in your stomach. The trip you’ve been dreaming of for months has finally come to fruition as you reach the airport. You step out of the airplane into a whole new climate, a whole new world. The stresses of home are far beyond your concern. A new life begins.

As you are scrolling through Instagram you might see someone’s post of a luxurious vacation they are on. You might see a picture of an expensive meal or a first class airplane ride during breaks, This might lead one to think that the only way to travel is to have a luxurious place to stay in an expensive location. However, this is not the case; you don’t have to spend tens of thousands on a trip in order to have fun. The truth is that you might need to be able to travel affordably when you are older.

Coming from someone who has traveled many times, I’d say that an affordable trip is just as fun as an all-inclusive vacation. Trips to exotic places or different countries should be about new experiences and different cultures. It shouldn’t be about how nice your hotel is or what Michelin Star restaurant you’re eating at. I had so much fun staying in hostels while I was in Europe this summer, because it makes your vacation based on what activities you do. Traveling affordably this past summer meant that my days were packed with cliff diving, tours and cultural explorations.

Traveling affordably is more rewarding because you can accomplish so much in a day.

This past summer I went to Salerno, Italy and I stayed at a hostel. When I walked into the hostel, there was no air conditioning and there was broken glass everywhere. I walked in with my huge suitcase, and the only way to get it up the 4 flights of stairs was through an old fashioned hook; there was no elevator. Since this hostel was only $15 a night, I was able to go cliff-diving, take a ferry up the Amalfi Coast, and tour the Blue Grotto in Capri all in one day. I will never forget this day because it showed me how budgeting invited me to new experiences.

According to Solo Traveler, “56% of travelers aged 25-34, spend $500-$1500 for a one week trip, excluding airfare,” it said. “On average, Americans plan to spend $737 on their upcoming week-long trip.”

Here’s how: Booking airfare with a cheap airline is key. You don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a United flight during peak season. By booking with a cheap airline, you can spend money on other activities during your trip and go on more trips throughout the year. Don’t book an expensive hotel; a hotel is only a place to sleep. You can sleep in a hostel for ¼ of the price. Always remember, you can eat well on a budget. Staying in a hotel or hostel that includes breakfasts is a simple way to save money. The best way is to learn where the locals eat; this way you get more authentic food for less.

According to NYU, 77% of families said that [the] best value/price for our budget was the most important factor when deciding where to stay and what to do on vacation.

I understand that teenagers aren’t able to travel without an adult, so I think that teen tours are the best option. Science teacher Heather Wirkus, will lead the Staples trip to Ecuador and Galapagos in February of 2024. She speaks on how kids can afford trips like these.

“If there are ever students who want to go on school trips. They can reach out to administrators or guidance counselors who can use Staples’ resources to help fund them.” Wirkus said.

Even affordable traveling is a gift so pure. The feeling of fulfillment and purpose, a newfound sense of belonging. You get to change your life completely no matter how expensive your vacation is; you can become a hiker, surfer, artist or even a chef. The things you can do while traveling are unlimited, and the world is your oyster. The people you meet and the things you see will never leave your memory. I smile in reminiscence as I look back on this past year.

Traveling has changed my life and has brought me a new perspective on the world. Seeing how people around the world live their daily life has brought me such joy and inspiration. Seeing different cultures, societies and views opened up my eyes to how much more there is in the world than just the “Westport Bubble”. Traveling young is a perfect way to gain gratitude and purpose. Remember you can travel without extravagance, and, in my opinion, that’s what makes traveling more fun.