A blast from the past: Yearbooks depict Staples changes since 1935

Addison Coughlin ’25, Paper Opinions Editor|February 2, 2023

The+Staples+yearbook+lives+on+the+website%2C+giving+students+access+to+the+past.+The+yearbook+includes+photos+of+sports+teams%2C+clubs%2C+teachers+and+students.+The+Inklings+staff+smiles+for+the+camera+in+their+Yearbook+photo.+

Photo by Yearbook Club (1935).

The Staples yearbook lives on the website, giving students access to the past. The yearbook includes photos of sports teams, clubs, teachers and students. The Inklings staff smiles for the camera in their Yearbook photo.

When you’re looking at a shiny, new yearbook, flipping through the crisp pages and  skimming to see hundreds of photos of students and teachers, you probably wouldn’t expect to see a page dedicated to the rifle club–unless you’re in 1935.

Recently, on the Staples website, a link to a yearbook from 1935  was added. Having access to this memorabilia gives students the opportunity to embrace the current state of Staples and also learn from the past. 

“I think it’s really important to reflect on our history to show the growth of our Staples community, as well as be proud of what we represent,” Tyla Ozgen ’25 said. 

Students who participate in sports teams are also able to see their old teams represented in the yearbook and compare to how their teams are to this day. 

The Yearbook includes ambitions under the students name and picture, explaining what each student aspires to do after high school. Photo by Yearbook Club (1935).

“I think it’s really cool to see the track team from 1935 and compare the records to what we see today,” Francine Stevens ’23, captain of the girls track team, said. “Most things in the program have changed since 1935, a big one being the uniforms.”

Having access to these pieces of history implements pride in student-athletes, who are able to compare progression throughout the 88 years that have passed from the date of this yearbook. 

The yearbook features an astounding 63 students from ninth through 12th grade and 12 teachers, with one teacher for each subject. 

“It’s crazy how much Staples has changed, especially the amount of teachers and students,” Taylor lunney ’26 said. “I can’t imagine having the same teacher as all of my friends.” 

Overall, the addition of the yearbook to the website provides students with a blast to the past, while keeping them informed on Staples history.

