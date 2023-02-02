Finding Humor in Seriousness: Senior Superlatives

Abby Nevin '23 Broadcast Director, Emily Goldstein '23 Public Relations Director|February 2, 2023

%E2%80%9CWho+are+you+voting+for+for+class+clown%3F%E2%80%9D+Senior+Jeffery+Pogue+should+take+the+prize+for+this+one.+

Screenshot by Abby Nevin '23

“Who are you voting for for class clown?” Senior Jeffery Pogue should take the prize for this one.

 

Related Stories
The Staples yearbook lives on the website, giving students access to the past. The yearbook includes photos of sports teams, clubs, teachers and students. The Inklings staff smiles for the camera in their Yearbook photo.
A blast from the past: Yearbooks depict Staples changes since 1935
I was finally given a phone right before I started high school. It definitely comes in handy when it comes to texting my mom when to pick me up from after school activities or using it to help scan documents to submit for school work. But these are all uses that I didn’t require in middle school. The time my mom had to pick me up from after school activities was always consistent and my schoolwork never required a phone for assistance. Although I complained about not having a phone, now that I can take a step back and look rationally at my middle school experience, I never really needed one. It honestly benefited me more to not have one that it harmed me, if it even harmed me at all.
Why I’m happy I was forced to wait until high school to get a phone
Abbie Pleiter ’25, Victoria Fidalgo ’24 and Eliza Walmark ’25 cheer their teammates on during their meet earlier this season. The Wreckers’ most recent meet against Wilton was a major success, as the team scored almost 2 points higher than their highly ranked competition.
Gymnastics scores soar, strengthens team spirit
A positive mentality has the ability to change the outcome of certain situations. Whether that be reminding yourself to stay calm or adopting an optimistic phrase, there can be a beneficial outcome to any situation.
Goldfish! What motivational phrases help students when stressed?