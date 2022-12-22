World Cup inspires increased television usage.

On a normal day the TVs around the schools display the same things. These things go generally unnoticed by students as they remain unchanged and aren’t very important to students.

If you happen to glance up at one of the televisions hanging on the walls throughout the building, you would likely see the screen filled with a few things: the schedule for the day, a few of the top news headlines from Associated Press and a blank list of the students whose birthday it is.

Students have taken note of some of the things seen on the screens, but due to the lack of new information, they don’t look at them all the time.

“I noticed the TVs before, but I never really paid attention to them because they all gave the same information,” Michael Bernier ’24 said.

However, this changed in the past few weeks as World Cup soccer consumed the many screens around the school. Students enjoyed being able to watch the games while walking in the halls.

“Watching the games in the halls has helped me to decompress a little in between classes,” Freddie Aldridge ’24 said.

This use of the televisions has led to some students thinking that the screens throughout the school could be used to show local or worldwide news.

“While being able to see the World Cup in the halls is great, I think this shows we could show other relevant global events on those televisions,” Bernier said.

However, some students disagree, as they think the televisions aren’t needed at all.

“I don’t think a lot of people really pay attention to the TVs,” Jaime Paul ’23 said, “so I don’t think it’s really relevant what’s on the screen.”