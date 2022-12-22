CookiedByC creates countless customized cookies, cakes

Meehan sells cookies for $4 a cookie and 50 cents for special wrapping. For cakes it varies between $40-$60. It takes Meehan around four hours to complete an order, depending on the dessert.

After performing in my dance studio’s 40th annual Nutcracker two years ago, I was handed a cookie that was beautifully decorated with a rose, as it was the role I played in the performance. I looked around to see everybody with a personalized cookie in their hands and a warm expression on their face.

Christina Meehan ’23 is the owner and founder of CookiedByC – a dessert business run from the heart of her own kitchen.

At the ripe age of 13, Meehan started her own business, making cakes and sugar cookies iced with incredible detail.

At first Meehan’s revenue strictly came from friends, but as she started to build her status on Instagram, she began receiving orders from various Connecticut residents.

Now, CookiedByC is mainly spread by word of mouth. The amount of orders Meehan receives may vary throughout the year, though during the holiday season Meehan can expect around 100 orders.

“It’s interesting how our community helps small brands like CookiedByC, and as her biggest supporters, we can easily take her business to a professional level,” Eliza Gurley ’25 said.

As a senior, Meehan has many responsibilities to tend to, including extracurricular activities, working and getting schoolwork done. Therefore, her mother – Athina Meehan – helps to make the cookies as Christina is often pressed for time.

Although CookiedByC is booming with success, Meehan is heading off to college in the fall and will not be able to continue her business.

“I don’t plan on continuing it to the full extent in college due to lack of time and space in dorms, but I think my experience will always be a part of me,” Meehan said. “But I will continue to make them for events and gifts or whatever it gives me fulfillment but yea, not larger more general orders.”

Although CookiedByC is a small business, it has definitely touched many people’s lives.

“It made me so happy to have a personalized cookie,” Tessa Cassell ’24 said. “It made me feel special and included, it was so thoughtful.”

Meehan created this business as a way of showing her talents while also bringing joy into peoples lives with something as little as a cookie.

“The best feeling is seeing the customer’s face when they see the cookie,” Meehan said. “All my time and hard work pays off to see them enjoy my creation.”