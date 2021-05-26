Chickens make for unique, quirky pets: perfect for all homes
May 26, 2021
Most families looking for a friendly pet will be in search of a dog, a cat or maybe even a hamster if they’re feeling spontaneous. But many overlook the fact that chickens make awesome pets. As someone who got her first pet chickens at eight years old, I can testify that they can provide endless amusement for any household.
