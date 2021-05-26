Menu
Join the discussion.

Chickens make for unique, quirky pets: perfect for all homes

Anna Diorio '23, Arts Editor

May 26, 2021

Most families looking for a friendly pet will be in search of a dog, a cat or maybe even a hamster if they’re feeling spontaneous. But many overlook the fact that chickens make awesome pets. As someone who got her first pet chickens at eight years old, I can testify that they can provide endless amusement for any household.

Screen+Shot+2021-05-26+at+1.44.49+PM
Gallery|8 Photos
Photo by Anna Diorio '23
The first reason why chickens are the perfect pet is because they love to climb. Chickens will treat anything in sight as their playground, jumping on fences, tables and even people. Anytime I sit down outside, I'll have a chicken sitting on my lap a second later. You can have so much fun configuring obstacle courses and structures for them to prance around. My family purchased a chicken swing and it was definitely worth it.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Inklings News • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in