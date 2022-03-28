Fairfield County ranked as number one county for education quality in Connecticut

Fairfield County was ranked the top county in Connecticut in terms of education. Second and third places belong to Hartford County and Middlesex County, according to Niche.

“It is always nice to be recognized for good work,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said. “I believe the commitment to education and realizing that we need programming and instruction that is at a high level based on the expectations of the community helps to drive the performance seen here.”

According to Niche, Fairfield County towns also hold four of the top five spots in the state for education quality, with the Westport school district being ranked number two. The New Canaan School District took the top spot and Darien and Greenwich were ranked following Westport.

Staples students have acknowledged and shown gratitude for the high quality teaching provided to them.

“My teachers are always helpful whether I think I need help or not, which […]shows that the quality of education is very high,” Prasaus Yeager ’22 said.

Last year, two Fairfield County schools were ranked in the top 30 schools nationally, with the Westport School District being ranked number 28 according to daily voice and niche. According to Thomas, Staples faculty are consistently working to increase the education quality for their students and continue advancing its rankings on a state and national scale.

“We are always looking to evolve and improve areas where we feel we can,” Thomas said. “Whether it is looking at STEAM courses, emotional intelligence and our club offerings — the key is to engage our students in their very diverse interests at the highest level possible.”