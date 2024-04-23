A climate call to action

Dear Editor,

The impending environmental doomsday weighs heavily on my mind as a Lehigh University student witnessing the alarming consequences of climate change. Across the globe, we are experiencing the relentless rise of sea levels, swallowing coastal communities whole. Devastating hurricanes, fueled by warmer oceans, wreak havoc. Species vanish at an alarming rate, disrupting fragile ecosystems. We cannot afford to be passive observers.

It is imperative we take decisive action. The urgency of our situation cannot be overstated. Our planet teeters on the brink of irreversible damage. We must call to action, not just for ourselves but for the generations to come. The time for change is now.

Sincerely, Katerina Bazarko