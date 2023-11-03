Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?

Join the discussion.

To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
The battle for limited spots
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Ava Chun ’25, Paper Arts Editor November 3, 2023
Graphic by Ava Chun ’25
Giving thanks isn’t always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.

As I pick out my outfit I picture all my flaws in each piece of clothing as I slowly tear my closet apart. When I finally pick something perfect to wear, I start my makeup.  

Yet, it takes me hours to actually begin because I am standing in front of my mirror wondering how much makeup I have to put on to keep the illusion that I wake up looking like this.

Taking one step into my cousin’s house and the attack already begins. Grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles all come to rally against me. 

With each comment, I feel less secure in my body. They comment on the grayness of my hair, the paleness of my skin and that my perfectly picked outfit turns out to have many flaws. 

Although their attention span wanes awfully fast, their comments stick with me for years.

Whether the comments are meant to be harmless, they leave invisible scars for me to carry everyday.

Then comes the calvary of food. Out comes the turkey and the gravy along with my grandma’s signature side dishes. 

They comment on the grayness of my hair, the paleness of my skin and that my perfectly picked outfit turns out to have many flaws. 

— Ava Chun ’25

Now if you know anything about me, it should be that I’m a foodie. I’ve had a love and comfort for food ever since I can remember. 

But seeing all the food pile up on the table. I become less and less hungry. I feel the phantom calories weighing me down as I scan the never ending table.

I grab only a few scoops of food but I’m stopped by my grandma encouraging me to put more on my plate. I give in and add my actual desired meal on the plate but I’m stopped by my uncle on the way to the table. My uncle looks at my plate with disgust and utters a sarcastic “You’re gonna eat all that?” As he walks over to get his third plate of food. 

After eating pounds and pounds of food, I cross my arms to hide the food baby that had grown. My arms will not leave this position til I leave this house. 

Saying goodbye couldn’t come faster as we stopped to take a family picture. I shift uncomfortably as we try to fit 20 people in one photo. 

I try to look my best although I know it’ll only be seen by my grandma’s four followers. Until we’re finally in the car once again. I fall asleep to my sisters laughing about my cousin’s new hair and think about how I can improve myself for next year’s gathering.  

Students and faculty members share what they are thankful for this holiday season. Nia Glin ’23 and Maddy Tansley ’23 are grateful for their friendship.
Staples community expresses gratitude before Thanksgiving
Recently, as conflicts in Israel have made celebrating my Jewish faith more dangerous, my Hebrew name necklace has served as a reminder to keep my religious values close to my heart.
From a symbol of faith to question of safety: unpacking the meaning of my Hebrew necklace
Dancers from The Spot at Just Dance Studios performed in their annual holiday showcase this past weekend.
Holiday Showcase excites dancers for the holiday season
Ava Chun ’25, Paper Arts Editor
Arts Editor Ava Chun ’25 can be found spending most of her time at the Westport’s Academy of Dance. And her passion has driven her to become the co-president of the Dancers Exchange club. “We teach kids dance, and with it being such an expensive sport, we donate new or slightly used dance equipment,” Chun said.  Dance is not the only community Chun resonates with, as she loves being a part of Inklings too. “I joined because I wanted to have a community,” Chun said. “I wanted to be part of a group of people I could go to everyday.”  
Inklings News

