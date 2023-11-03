From a symbol of faith to question of safety: unpacking the meaning of my Hebrew necklace

Join the discussion.

People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord - Episode Six
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings’ Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
From a symbol of faith to question of safety: unpacking the meaning of my Hebrew necklace

Rachel Olefson ’25, Web News EditorNovember 3, 2023
Recently%2C+as+conflicts+in+Israel+have+made+celebrating+my+Jewish+faith+more+dangerous%2C+my+Hebrew+name+necklace+has+served+as+a+reminder+to+keep+my+religious+values+close+to+my+heart.+
Photo by Rachel Olefson ’25.
Recently, as conflicts in Israel have made celebrating my Jewish faith more dangerous, my Hebrew name necklace has served as a reminder to keep my religious values close to my heart.

Ever since I was little, my dad has instilled in me that if I don’t respect my own religion, no one will. I went to Hebrew school every Tuesday from kindergarten to seventh grade, became a b’nai mitzvah alongside my sister and cousin and continue to participate in BBYO, a Jewish group for teens, to this day. But until recently, I had taken for granted how easily I was able to observe Judaism. 

At the start of this school year, I came home to find a little black box with my name on it sitting on my kitchen island. I quickly and excitedly unwrapped the ribbon and shook the lid off the box as I hadn’t ordered anything in the mail and had no idea what was inside. What I found was a thin gold chain on either side of the three characters that spell out my Hebrew name. I immediately put the necklace on and thanked my mom for the surprise, going about my day as usual. 

No matter how worried I might be for the Jews in Israel or even in America, if I don’t continue to respect and stand up for what I believe, I can’t trust that anyone else will, and it all starts with telling people what the chain around my neck means.

— Rachel Olefson ’25

As I am a person of debilitatingly consistent habit and had worn the same butterfly necklace every single day for two years before receiving my new prized possession, the change in my routine sparked immediate interest from those around me. I found people asking, “what does your necklace mean?”, and would quickly respond that it was my Hebrew name, which happens to be the same as my English name, that the letters have vowels underneath them instead of within the word so my normally six-letter name has three in Hebrew, and that the letters are read right to left. 

However, after the recent conflict in Israel, I’ve begun to wonder; what does my necklace really mean? Other than its direct translation, I think it has become a constant reminder to quite literally hold my faith close to my heart. I still wear my necklace every day, but have noticed myself becoming mindful at times. Should I tuck it into my shirt when I take the train to New York for the day? Is it even safe to wear it at school and around my own community?

But then I remember what my dad always told me. No matter how worried I might be for the Jews in Israel or even in America, if I don’t continue to respect and stand up for what I believe, I can’t trust that anyone else will, and it all starts with telling people what the chain around my neck means.

Ruby Kantor ’24 wears a necklace with her name in Hebrew, embracing her Jewish heritage.
Antisemitism fluctuates due to a lack of education about Jewish culture
Cheap and easy wire rings are the perfect DIY to add some variety into your current jewelry collection.
DIY wrapped wire rings; easy way to level up jewelry collections
Making a DIY necklace offers a cheap and fun alternative to purchasing one.
Making DIY TikTok necklaces, a fun and cute summer craft
The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a narrow edge over the Democrats, only 9 seats, allowing them to elect Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.
Meet the new speaker of the house: a radical, extremist election denier


4
About the Contributor
Rachel Olefson ’25, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Rachel Olefson ’25 strives to build skills. From the age of two, Olefson has skied to improve and enjoy quality family time.  “[The mountain] is a place I can kind of do whatever I want,” Olefson said. “It gets me away from the stress of school.”  In the classroom, Olefson remains eager to grow. For her, Inklings is a collaborative space to strengthen her writing and graphic design expertise.    “You get to meet people that maybe you wouldn't be friends with otherwise,” Olefson said, “and work with people who have a lot of different strengths.”
