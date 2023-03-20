Personal Financial Management necessitates new graduation requirements

Personal Financial Management should be a graduation requirement to ensure that students are able to make informed financial decisions.

While working on a problem set in AP Statistics, one of my classmates asked the teacher about tax day. This question, unrelated to the problem set, sparked a larger conversation about taxes among the class. While brief, this discussion proved to be invaluable.

One of the most shocking pieces of information pertained to the Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit. There are various categories in which an individual can qualify for the state income tax refund. When my teacher explained this credit, the room erupted with students’ astonishment. I wondered if I had been eligible to receive the tax credit from working as a Camp Counselor for two summers. Researching further, I found this credit to be complicated and confusing.

As someone who is about to turn 18 and head to college, it is important that I am able to make educated financial decisions. My biggest regret of high school: not taking Personal Financial Management. Furthermore, I believe that this class should be a graduation requirement for all students.

“ It is imperative that students be able to make informed and educated financial decisions by having Personal Financial Management as a graduation requirement.” — Meg Enquist

According to the program of studies, Personal Financial Management is a course “designed to prepare students to manage money and make informed financial decisions in their own lives” in which “earnings, banking, credit cards, taxes, insurance, investing, loans, budgeting, and buying personal property” are discussed.

There are many graduation requirements that students must fulfill during their four years of high school by taking classes in humanities, STEAM, etc. In my experience, I found some of these requirements to lack value. For example, as someone who doesn’t enjoy the arts, I didn’t find the classes I took to fulfill the visual & performing arts requirement to be beneficial.

High school is the time when many students have their first job and begin to prepare for life beyond high school. It is imperative that students be able to make informed and educated financial decisions by having Personal Financial Management as a graduation requirement.