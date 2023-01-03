Cafeteria lacks necessity: gum

You’re sitting in math class and open a new pack of gum to take a piece for yourself to help you focus for the test. Next thing you know, the entire pack is gone. The third pack of gum that you bought this month, is once again empty in 5 minutes as you and all your peers enjoy a fresh piece of gum that will only last about an hour.

Why is it that when someone takes out a pack or piece of gum, every single person in a 10 feet radius rushes over? And if you do happen to share, you may become known as the person who carries gum, leading people to always ask you for a piece. It seems like gum is worth a billion dollars when you’re on Staples High School grounds. Why is gum so popular? More importantly, why doesn’t the school cafeteria sell gum? Or why do the vending machines not carry it?

Personally, I always try to have gum on me. It helps me concentrate in my classes and while taking assessments. Its ability to reduce stress, improve alertness, relieve anxiety and increase memory are part of the attraction. My favorites are any mint flavors of Trident and Extra Gum. However, most people will take whatever they can, whenever they can.

The school cafeteria is the place for students and faculty to go whenever they are in need of food, drinks or something to simply munch on. Gum falls perfectly under this category which is why the cafeteria should add this to their sellings. Snacks are also available for purchase at the vending machines around school which are popular among students, especially when the cafeteria is closed for the day after the lunch periods. I am positive adding packs of flavored gum to either the vending machine or snack locations in the cafeteria will be very successful. This would stop the constant repetitive questions regarding who has gum on them and help produce more concentrated students because of the benefits gum produces.

Studies have shown that gum actively changes the way the brain functions. Chewing gum can provide a higher attention span, alertness, high energy levels and the ability to obtain more information. It also helps multitasking and staying awake longer.

Clearly, students benefit from chewing gum throughout their academics and it would certainly be a convenience if it could be purchased at school.

So, mint gum, or any other type, should be for sale in an area of the Staples cafeteria whether it's in the vending machines or the common food area.