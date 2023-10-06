Westport completes permanent rainbow Pride crosswalk

Photo by Genevieve Frucht ’24 The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.

The crosswalk was approved in June 2023 by the Board of Selectwomen. Westport Pride founder Brian McGungale and Dr. Nikki Gorman of Village Pediatrics launched the petition to make the crosswalk permanent.

“[The crosswalk] adds a vibrant touch to our town’s streetscape, but also serves as a powerful symbol of acceptance, unity and love,” McGungale told 06880. “We believe it will be a source of pride and inspiration for all Westport residents.”

A ceremony will take place on National Coming Out Day, which is Wednesday, Oct. 11. The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

“I am excited that Westport approved the permanent rainbow crosswalk,” Gianna Amatuzzi ’24 said. “I think it is an important symbol of Westport’s inclusion of all and for all residents to feel supported in their community.”

The permanent rainbow crosswalk follows a temporary version that was displayed in June for Pride Month.

“Seeing things in communities that let you know you can be yourself, act freely and not hide is important for LGBTQ+ people to thrive,” science teacher and Education Committee Chair for Westport Pride Kayla Ianneta said. “LGBTQ+ people have a higher incidence of mental health issues than non-LGBTQ+ people and communities starting to add visible signs of support and allyship in public spaces will alleviate some of the stress we are under.”