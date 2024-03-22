High honors members give studious advice

Web Sports Editor Tristan Gonzalez ’24 discovered his interest in journalism through his love for sports. Gonzalez joined Inklings with a desire to cover sports and the hope to become more involved and engaged with the Staples community. Now, Gonzalez’s position this year requires editing a portion of Inklings’ sports articles as well.

“I wanted to contribute to the school community in a cool way,” Gonzalez said. “I thought that writing for the web and the paper would do that.”

Outside of his time editing the sports section, Gonzalez is a part of a club soccer team that plays year-round.