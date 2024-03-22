High honors members give studious advice

Web Sports Editor Tristan Gonzalez ’24 discovered his interest in journalism through his love for sports. Gonzalez joined Inklings with a desire to cover sports and the hope to become more involved and engaged with the Staples community. Now, Gonzalez’s position this year requires editing a portion of Inklings’ sports articles as well.“I wanted to contribute to the school community in a cool way,” Gonzalez said. “I thought that writing for the web and the paper would do that.” Outside of his time editing the sports section, Gonzalez is a part of a club soccer team that plays year-round.
Whether she serves as president and founder of the ASL club and or inspires as a captain of the girls’ soccer team, web managing editor Talia Moskowitz ’24 enjoys to lead. “I love being a part of the Staples community,” Moskowitz said. “I’m on a bunch of sports teams and involved in a bunch of clubs, so I just love being engaged with the school.” Moskowitz joined Inklings because she loves to write. However, that is not what convinced her to return year after year. “Seeing your article posted online can make people feel really good about themselves,” Moskowitz said. “I love to be a part of that.”