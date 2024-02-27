February break timing prompts varying opinions

Join the discussion.

Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus
Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Mia Kirkorsky '24 and Caroline Zajac ’25February 27, 2024
Caroline Zajac ’25
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato's Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
The game is started by placing the dodge balls along the centerline. Students and cops then take a position behind their end line. Following a signal by the official, players may approach the centerline to retrieve the balls.
Dodge-a-Cop provides activity for youth and officers to connect
Westport's Academy of Dance's Nutcracker cast prepares for the big show
Mia Kirkorsky '24, Business Manager
Business Manager Mia Kirkorsky ’24 knows the feeling of hard work as a coxswain at Saugatuck Rowing Club and business manager at Inklings.   Kirkorsky got into journalism after taking the class freshman year. “Since I do a sport it’s nice that it’s a club but also a class,” Kirkorsky said.  Ultimately, she isn’t interested in becoming a journalist, but her time at Inklings may help her with her potential future. “I would use the knowledge I've learned from being a business manager,”  Kirkorsky said, “because I want to minor in business.”
Caroline Zajac ’25, Assistant Business Manager
News is serious business. Writing is serious business. Business is serious business.    So goes the mind of Caroline Zajac '25, the assistant business manager at Inklings. Never passing up an opportunity, Zajac has embedded herself in the world of Inklings' financial apparatus.    "I'm very self-driven and motivated," Zajac said. "I kind of want to be my own boss."    Zajac has ambitions to start a company someday and believes that Inklings has the means to teach her to achieve this grand goal.    "Although I'm assistant business manager now, I'm not my own boss,” Zajac said, “but I'll get there one day." 
