Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine

Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Paper Features Editor Anna Kercher ‘25 initially joined Inklings to pursue her love of writing and follow in her older sister’s footsteps. She’s excited to continue developing her writing and creativity skills this year.“I like making broadcasts, even though it’s harder to find topics,” Kercher said. “I find it to be more creative and enjoyable.”When Kercher is not playing volleyball or working on an article, you can find her hanging at the beach or mall.“My favorite things to do in my free time,” Kercher said, “are to go to the beach with my friends, listen to music and shop.”
To Siena Petrosinelli ’25, being physically and mentally active go hand in hand. As a paper arts editor with a lot of responsibility, Petrosinelli likes to unwind by doing something that many people would consider stressful: being active.“I like to be active,” Petrosinelli said, “which is good because I get too stressed and don’t work well in school if I’m not active.”Petrosinelli’s school involvement is not limited to just cross country and Inklings. “I like to be involved in a lot of clubs,” Petrosinelli said. “I feel like it’s an outlet to a lot of people, including me.”