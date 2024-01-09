Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine

Paper Features Editor Anna Kercher ‘25 initially joined Inklings to pursue her love of writing and follow in her older sister’s footsteps. She’s excited to continue developing her writing and creativity skills this year.

“I like making broadcasts, even though it’s harder to find topics,” Kercher said. “I find it to be more creative and enjoyable.”

When Kercher is not playing volleyball or working on an article, you can find her hanging at the beach or mall.

“My favorite things to do in my free time,” Kercher said, “are to go to the beach with my friends, listen to music and shop.”