World Cup unites students

Storey Ahl ’25, Staff Writer|January 13, 2023

Photo by Storey Ahl '25.

The World Cup in football (soccer) is a tournament of 32 men’s national teams that is organized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

On any random day from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, it was likely that you would find spirited students expressing their excitement at school over the 2022 World Cup. Students could often be found watching World Cup games on the televisions in the hallways or cheering in the cafeteria during lunch. No matter what team you rooted for, the World Cup succeeded in bringing students together. 

On Nov. 29, the United States played against Iran to secure their ticket to the knockout stage. Students did not fail to exhibit their support. From parading around with American flags to wearing United States Men’s National Team jerseys, Staples was spirited.

— Caroline Cooper ’24.

 

“I think that it really brings us together, especially when we’re watching it in the Library,” Jacob Calandro ’25 said. “It’s pretty cool because everybody gets to see the games and share their opinions, have fun. Just in general, everybody seems to be involved.”

Even for someone who has never played soccer before, the World Cup is a source of great entertainment and excitement. 

“I don’t even play soccer,” Caroline Cooper ’24 said, “but I really liked watching the World Cup in school because it brought students together. Even if people were rooting for different teams, it was a fun competitive atmosphere.”

Despite the end of the World Cup, a love for soccer has grown among students. The excitement across the school, as well as social media, has expanded the fandom of the sport tremendously.

“The World Cup made me a fan of soccer even though it [the World Cup] ended,” Cooper said. “I am still going to watch players like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappé play in the club season.

The World Cup provided excitement for many members of the Staples community.
