Girls’ soccer defends state title

Two time Class LL state champions and 2021 FCIAC champions, the Staples girls’ soccer team is one of the most successful sports teams in the building. The team won the 2022 Class LL states championship against Chesire 4-1 on Nov. 20. Their season concluded with a record of, 14 wins, one loss and four ties.

“Our goal as always is to win the western conference,” Assistant Coach Mackenzie Pretty said. “Finish high in the regular season and push for playoff victories to put us in positions to win titles.”

At the end of the 2021 season, the program had lost some talented seniors. But there were 13 returning seniors for 2022 including captains Sami DeWitt ’23, Charlotte Franklin ’23 leading along with Coco Crombie ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24. In the league season the team finished third in the conference with a record of 10 wins, one loss and four ties. Their ties came against Ludlowe, Darien, Danbury and Ridgefield. The one loss was against St. Joseph, 2-1.

“Our regular season showed promise and yet challenge at the same time,” Pretty said. “Big wins against Wilton and Warde, but then some disappointing ties against Danbury and Darien.”

The team competed as the third seed in the FCIAC season. They made it to the finals to face off against St. Joseph. The team suffered a loss of 3-1 on Nov. 2.

“Even though we lost in the finals of the FCIAC to Sts Joseph, we felt as if we were finally starting to play our best football of the season,” Pretty said.

The team then went on to dominate in the Class LL CIAC championships. They won 5-0 against Greenwich, 3-0 against Wilton and 3-0 against Glastonbury. This carried them to the finals where they brought home the rings, winning 4-1 against Cheshire.

The athletic department is thrilled with the continuation of success with the girls. Girls’ soccer now has three state titles, 1989, 2021 and 2022.

“We were extremely successful, and that is shown through the fact that we only lost two games,” Franklin said. “Especially winning a state title, I am so proud about how far we’ve come throughout the whole season.”

The team contributes the success to the hard work put in on and off the field.

“We researched each team and analyzed each of their tactics and playing style going into the postseason,” Dewitt said. “I think that was something that helped us to succeed in the end, as we were able to adapt our playing style to them and exploit their weaknesses.”

Off the field activities such as team bonding are important so the team can work coherently. This is a practice the players are hoping to strengthen in the off-season as well as sharpening their skills.

“Our success comes from our skill as a team, but also how we are bonded as a whole,” Franklin said. “So, the team will focus on staying bonded together and doing team activities when we aren’t practicing in season every day.”

The Staples community can not wait to see what the soccer stars have in store in the years to come.