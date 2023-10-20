Westport’s Club203 provides new social opportunities

Club 203 After one year club203 has had 10 gatherings including karaoke, dance parties, and barbecues.

Our world depends heavily on human connection and social interaction. However, after graduating high school, many individuals with disabilities are isolated from social interactions and making friends. In order to give these kids the social opportunities that Westport previously lacked, Kathryn Turley-Sonne, Stacie Curran and Sharuna Mahesh founded Club203.

The founders, who are parents of adults with disabilities, were motivated to start this organization because they saw a shortage of social possibilities for their own children. Curran created the group with the goal of establishing a supportive community for individuals with disabilities.

“[For] most adults with disabilities after the age of 18, there is a cliff and nothing left for them to do,” Curran said. “They are living with their parents or [in] group homes and have no other way to meet like minded friends.”

With a mission to fix this situation, parents in Westport joined together to provide their kids with opportunities to partake in enjoyable events and connect with peers. The impact of Club203 on both the individuals and their families over the past year has been remarkable.

Just a year after its founding, Club 203 has organized 10 monthly events, ranging from barbecues and karaoke to bingo and dance parties. Events are hosted at local venues like the playhouse, Moca Art and Wakeman Town Farm, offering these adults the social interactions they would otherwise lack. This club encourages connections by bringing both the kids together and the parents.

“So many of the parents with disabilities have met each other and formed new friendships,” Curran said. “They have talked about maybe buying houses together so their [kids] could live together. All these great things have blossomed from Club203.”

The impact of Club203 has been noticed in the Westport community. Many people and companies in the Westport neighborhood have offered support after recognizing the positive influence Club203 has on families. Businesses like CVS provide cases of water, and Trader Joe’s, Crumbl cookies and the Porch have provided food for every event. Moca works supplies art projects for events, and ASF in Westport creates the club’s logowear.

Club203 relies on volunteers, which each event requires a dozen of. For both the volunteers and the participants, it has been a very rewarding experience. Boys from the Staples Service League of Boys have volunteered in a few activities, including YMCA activities as well as Parks and Recreation activities, which are both very active.

The impact of the club extends far beyond Westport, and it has influenced people all across America.

“We have had calls from Maine and Florida,” Curran said. “Groups wanted to know if we were franchised and how they could start a Club203.”