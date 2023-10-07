Westport steps up security measures for public schools

Photo by Olivia Saw ’26 Officer Ed Wooldridge expressed full confidence in the decision to approve three new officers for the school district. “I think that these new officers will make the schools safer, 100%,” Wooldridge said.

It’s a new school year, and it’s been going smoothly. You’ve settled into your classes, found which lunch waves line up with your friends’ schedules and it feels like nothing can go wrong. That is, until you hear the lockdown alarm in the middle of your English class. It seems like it’s a real situation this time since everyone seems confused, and your class huddles against the wall. However, you aren’t nervous; after all, your school has a specially assigned individual officer to keep you safe, along with multiple security guards.

According to a CT Insider’s article written by Kayla Mutchler, Westport’s Board of Finance approved $432,036 to cover nine months of salary combined for three new officers that would be dedicated to keeping Westport’s public schools safe. Officer Ed Wooldridge, Staples’ school resource officer, further elaborated on the decision to add more officers to the school district.

“We did it because it’s something that we feel is needed as far as safety for the community and for the kids at school,” Wooldridge said, “and it helps bring us closer together with the community as law enforcement.”

According to Wooldridge, these officers will have a slightly different job than him. While Wooldridge is mostly stationed inside the school acting as an informal counselor and keeping behavior in check, these new officers will be mainly stationed outside instead.

“They’ll go in and talk with the kids from time to time and then will be dealing with traffic safety out front of the schools,” Wooldridge said. “You know, making sure that the buildings are safe from the outside. And then they’ll have some interactions with the students, and stuff like that.”

These three new officers will each be assigned to different schools: one will be assigned to Bedford Middle School, one to Coleytown Middle School and the third will be assigned to both Kings Highway and Saugatuck Elementary School. Long Lots and Greens Farms Elementary have had an officer taking care of both schools since December 2022.

Paige Foran ’26 expressed her appreciation for school resource officers and the safety they bring with them.

“I think it’s always good to have people who are certified officers and protectors of the school who can look out for everyone in case there’s an emergency,” Foran said. “We don’t always need them in emergency situations, but it’s always good to have them around. They’re part of the school community.”