Westport expands recovery resources

Turnbridge is located on 162 Kings Hwy N, in Westport. It is part of a building filled with multiple health practices.

Turnbridge recently opened in Westport as a new outpatient treatment center for mental health support along with substance abuse.

Unlike an inpatient or residential level of care, where you are under 24/7 supervision by professionals, this intensive outpatient program (IOP) allows clients to continue going to school and living at home while still receiving treatment.

Will Testani, the outreach and admissions coordinator, explained specifically what Turnbride treats and its goal.

“For us, we look at what is the mental health issue that is occurring and what’s the behavior that’s resulting in that,” Testani said. “Then we figure out how we can change those things and come up with some healthy coping skills.”

This IOP provides at least 15 hours of treatment per week and includes individual counseling, group therapy sessions, medication management and family support.

“There are different styles to the groups like coping skills, weekend planning, process groups, relapse prevention, etc,” Testani said.

“ For us, we look at what is the mental health issue that is occurring and what’s the behavior that’s resulting in that. Then we figure out how we can change those things and come up with some healthy coping skills. ” — Will Testani.

The hours of IOP are 3-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday which makes it convenient for Staples students.

“We made it a true after-school IOP program,” Testani said.

Turnbridge has been in Westport for some time, but recently opened the IOP here for 14-17 year old boys and girls.

“We have had the adult IOP in Westport for about four years now and this is the first adolescent IOP that we offer,” Testani said.

Mental illness and substance abuse is a wide spread concept that can affect anyone anywhere, including Fairfield county.

“We started to get a lot of phone calls out of the Fairfield country area,” Testani said.

“We have had a lot of people come to us from the Wilton, Norwalk, Fairfield, Trumble and Monroe area.”

This contributed to the opening of Turnbridge in Westport.

Turnbridge is in-network with two insurances and all of their programs are Yale affiliated, making it a sought after program.

“Turnbridge is a fantastic resource for people needing services for mental health and substance use,” Allison Kernan, the new Staples Student Support Specialist said. “I highly support it and welcome it in this town.”