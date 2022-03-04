Potential lifting of school mask mandate brings controversy to Staples community

Ella Alpert ’22, Broadcast Director, Izzy Sareen ’22, Staff Writer|March 4, 2022

Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that the Connecticut school mask mandate will end on Feb. 28. It is now up to each district to determine whether or not they will make masks optional for their students.

Graphic by Ella Alpert ’22

