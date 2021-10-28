Seniors praise impactful courses

The course syllabus is available to students on the Staples website; however, it is also valuable to seek information about a course through teachers and students who have completed the class.

Photo by Aidan Rogers ’22

Aidan Rogers ’22, Creative Director
October 28, 2021

In addition to the High School Partnership Program, Norwalk Community college can be a great resource for Staples Students during and after high school. NCC’s library and professors can be accessed by interested students, and the school is one of many local options for post high school education.
Norwalk Community College classes provide academic enrichment for Staples students
Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, the state of Connecticut is mandating that all public high schools offer a course called African American, Black, Latino, and Puerto Rican Studies. But if there aren’t enough students to sign up for the class, students are not obligated to offer it. However, it is necessary that all students are required to take this class.
African American, Black, Latino and Puerto Rican Studies must be a required course
Due to the higher weight of AP and honors classes, many Staples students often compromise interest in elective courses for classes that stand to bolster their grade point average (GPA).
Weighted GPAs stifle course exploration, discourage study of arts and humanities
Implementing B and C-level courses in departments that do not have them would allow struggling students to learn and absorb more information from school and achieve better grades, without having to stumble their way through semesters.
Lack of lower-level courses perpetuate competitive community, student struggle