Pete Buttigeg drops out of presidential race

Getty

On Mar. 1, 2020, Pete Buttigeg ended his political campaign. Since he dropped out, many other candidates have followed in his lead and dropped out and then endorsed another candidate. Buttigeg has endorsed Joe Biden, as he hopes that Biden will win the Democratic nominee and continue on to beat President Trump.

Maya Reiner ’21 and Siri Kanter ’20
March 18, 2020