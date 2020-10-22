Westport robbery investigation persists with urgency

The People’s United Bank in Stop and Shop is right next to the entrance of the store. The bank has not only lost money, but the trust of the public since the robbery.

Police have limited leads on the suspect of the four People’s United Bank robberies at Stop and Shops around Fairfield County that occured between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.

The police departments of Shelton, Norwalk, Westport and Fairfield are all working together on this top-priority case. As of right now, there is little known about the specifics of each robbery.

“…[The robberies were] carried out by a lone male who passed a note demanding money,” Lieutenant Anthony Prezioso said.

The police were able to detect that the robber drove off in a blue late model Hyundai Elantra with no front plate.

Evidence collected on the security cameras proved the same person was responsible for all four incidents, according to Lieutenant Rober Kozlowksy. Despite this knowledge, it is extremely hard for police to identify the man caught on camera with his face covered by a mask.

A video has been released with the details about the suspect that is intended to inform citizens about what to keep an eye out for. The video mentions the suspect being a slim, built male with almond-shaped eyes, mannerism, and proper posture.

In order to protect the bank employees and guarantee a safe environment for civilians inside the Stop and Shop, the town instated a security guard at the People’s United Banks.

Kai Ross ’23’s mother shops at Stop and Shop regularly, but has doubts about the safety of the store since the robbery occurred.

“I was hesitant about going back to Stop and Shop after the robbery,” Savanna Ross said.

This new security precaution will deter any robbers from entering the Stop and Shop or looking to rob a bank.

The police stated to have the incident under control for now as they continue with their ongoing investigation.

It is only a matter of time before the Police Department will identify and arrest the suspect.

“‘The Westport Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident in close coordination with several other local police agencies as well as with federal law enforcement officials,’” Lt. Prezioso said.

It is advised you call 203-341-6080, or text 274637 with any information regarding the incidents or suspect. A $1,500 reward is issued for the arrest of the suspect.