Softball approaches end of season

The FCIAC quarterfinals took place Friday, May 20 and the semifinals took place Monday, May 23.

The Staples softball team has a clear vision of a strong future in the postseason. With the regular season coming to a close, the girls sit at a 8-7 overall record

The Wreckers returned from an exceptional 2021 season, where they won the Western division of the FCIAC. They are determined to continue this success into the end of this season and are training hard to meet their expectations.

“This season we’ve been making sure to weight train on Thursdays when we can and have pasta dinners when we can to increase team chemistry,” Grace Burg ’23 said.

This time in the weight room has given the team the strength and ability to grow and improve together.

“As a team, we have really practiced on our communication with each other on and off the field,” captain Ava Vincini ’22 said. “This has helped the team grow because it creates a stronger bond between all of us. In the postseason, the main goal is to beat the teams we normally struggle against.”

Staples will face serious competition in the championship season. According to Grace Alfero ’23, Staples’ fiercest competitor is Fairfield Ludlowe.

“They were FCIAC champions last year and we faced them three times last year, with some good battles but unfortunate losses,” Alfero said. “They are a really strong team but we are as well, and I think we have the potential to beat them if we play our best.”

Ally Schwartz ’22 agrees on the gravity of the end of the season and reflects on her impact as a senior in the program.

“We all want to be proud about how we ended the season and feel like we went out playing as we know we can and to our full potential,” Schwartz said. “The legacy I want to leave with the team is […] to feel proud about our impact on the program and look forward to the next generations of Staples softball.”