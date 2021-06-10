Watermelon salad stands out among summer snacks

Watermelon+feta+salad+is+the+perfect%2C+refreshing+choice+of+snack+for+this+upcoming+summer.

Photo by Ella Stoler '22

Watermelon feta salad is the perfect, refreshing choice of snack for this upcoming summer.

Ella Stoler ’22 Photostory Editor, Shira Zeiberg ’22 Outreach Manager
June 10, 2021

Related Stories
A recipe for baked tomato feta pasta has been circling through TikTok in past weeks. Other food trends such as homemade iced coffee and cream cheese-stuffed bell peppers have also become popular on TikTok.
TikTok food trends put to the test: vegan edition
With seven other locations across the U.S., Organic Krush has opened their first Connecticut location, and is eager for customers to try out their eatery.
Organic Krush eatery spices up Westport’s food varieties
Ways to reduce waste; turn food scraps into gardens
Ways to reduce waste; turn food scraps into gardens
The viral feta pasta Tik Tok trend is easy to make and delicious. Requiring only a few ingredients, individuals can enjoy a flavorful meal with family and friends.
Tik Tok feta pasta trend brings exciting recipe to Staples