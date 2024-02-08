DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/7/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/7/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors

Charlotte Berner '25, Staff WriterFebruary 8, 2024
Detapas+decorated+the+restaurant+with+an+array+of+colors+and+plants+to+attract+customers+and+create+a+great+ambience.+
Charlotte Berner ’25
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.

DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closed down on Jan. 28 due to financial reasons after being open for a little over two years. The restaurant first opened on Jan. 14, 2022 and has served a variety of Spanish tapas and paellas to local customers.

“I feel really sad about the restaurant closing,” Kate Rodriguez ’25 said. “It was the most authentic Spanish food that my family and I have been able to find around Westport.”

Guests at DeTapas universally enjoyed the food and ambience the restaurant brought. DeTapas Owner Carlos Pla reminisced on the positive experiences and interactions he has had with many customers. 

“I have had fantastic conversations with my guests,” Pla said. “It has been beautiful, and now kind of sad because they know that we are closing.”

In addition to customer contributions, the restaurant staff were essential to its operation both inside and outside the kitchen. 

Gambas al Ajillo, a Spanish shrimp dish, is one of many popular tapas served piping hot to Detapas customers. (Charlotte Berner ’25)

“I really enjoyed all the customers,” DeTapas Server Saul Francisco said. “But the people I work with are like family, you know. It will be sad to leave.”

What made the restaurant so unique for its duration of existence was the authenticity of not only the cuisine, but the people and the place. Customers often returned after first trying the food to relive their experiences and try something new. 

“My favorite memory is the first time my family went to the restaurant to try the food there,” Rodriguez said. “My dad and I got really excited about how authentic the food was and how we could eat so many of our favorite foods without having to cook.”

My favorite memory is the first time my family went to the restaurant to try the food there. My dad and I got really excited about how authentic the food was and how we could eat so many of our favorite foods without having to cook.

— Kate Rodriguez '25

Although sad to close, Pla hopes to save up enough to open another Spanish tapas restaurant in Fairfield County. Pla also wants to acknowledge the outstanding ambience and positivity customers have brought to DeTapas throughout its existence. 

“I really want to thank every single guest from Westport and surroundings that have been here,” Pla said. “I have had a fantastic two years and I know that almost everyone who came had a really good experience.”

The grilled octopus dish retails for $16.95.
New Italian restaurant, Zucca Gastrobar, has room for improvement
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Anna Kercher ’25 and Siena Petrosinelli ’25 explore the new restaurant, Tacombi, on 1680 Post Rd E, Westport.
Tacombi flavors Westport with Mexican cuisine.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
About the Contributor
Charlotte Berner ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Charlotte Berner ’25 loves exploring, as she was born in London and moved around frequently throughout her youth. “I still constantly travel,” Berner said. “Exploring the world is an important ideology for my family.”  For Berner, allowing others to express themselves through words is crucial. “Journalism is an opportunity to make change anywhere,” Berner said. Berner joined Inklings to use her voice, as she feels the publication is the best place to do so. “Staples allows everyone to speak out,” Berner said. “Expressing ourselves through Inklings will come in handy throughout my years here.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *