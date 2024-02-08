Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism

According to the CT Post, investigators seized “hundreds of jars of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, also known as joints, and vape cartridges; containers of concentrated resin; synthetic cannabinoids; dozens of packages of THC gummies; marijuana; and packaging materials.”
This search took place in late December. Yet, driving down Post Road, Savvy Smoker is still clearly open for business.
Westport residents shared their reactions to the continued operations of Savvy Smoker, despite their unlawful activity late last year.
Senta Cassell, a mother of three kids who have all grown up in Westport, expressed her disappointment and confusion with the situation.
“They need to abide by the law. A business needs to follow the rules of the law. That’s just what life is,” she said.
Not all of Westport’s younger demographic shares these views. Kaya Law ’24 holds a more sympathetic understanding of Savvy Smoker’s sale of illegal cannabis.
“I think that everyone has to put food on the table somehow,” Law said. “Personally it doesn’t affect me, so I’m unconcerned with the situation. But overall I think it’s not that big of a deal since it’s not really endangering society at large.”
However, others feel that Savvy Smoker’s continuation of business imposes a risk onto the Westport community.
“Although I agree with the legalization of marijuana in Connecticut,” Tess Boosin ’24 said, “I think selling without a license is wrong because it can be very dangerous for Westport citizens.”