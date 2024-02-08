The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Jolie Gefen ’24

Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism

Talia Moskowitz '24 and Jolie Gefen ’24
February 8, 2024
Savvy Smoker License
How does a community react when businesses break the law? Savvy Smoker, one marker of the growing number of smoke shops in Connecticut, is a perfect example. 

 

Savvy Smoker did not, and does not currently, hold a license for the sale of cannabis. However, following the complaints of Westport residents regarding the sale of products containing marijuana, Westport detectives searched Savvy Smoker and said that they found a significant number of illegal cannabis products. 

(Jolie Gefen ’24)
The Savvy Smoker Investigation
According to the CT Post, investigators seized “hundreds of jars of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, also known as joints, and vape cartridges; containers of concentrated resin; synthetic cannabinoids; dozens of packages of THC gummies; marijuana; and packaging materials.” 

 

This search took place in late December. Yet, driving down Post Road, Savvy Smoker is still clearly open for business. 

(Jolie Gefen ’24)
Interview with Senta Cassell
Westport residents shared their reactions to the continued operations of Savvy Smoker, despite their unlawful activity late last year. 

Senta Cassell, a mother of three kids who have all grown up in Westport, expressed her disappointment and confusion with the situation. 

“They need to abide by the law. A business needs to follow the rules of the law. That’s just what life is,” she said. 

(Talia Moskowitz ’24)
Interview with Kaya Law 24
Interview with Kaya Law ’24

Not all of Westport’s younger demographic shares these views. Kaya Law ’24 holds a more sympathetic understanding of Savvy Smoker’s sale of illegal cannabis.

“I think that everyone has to put food on the table somehow,” Law said. “Personally it doesn’t affect me, so I’m unconcerned with the situation. But overall I think it’s not that big of a deal since it’s not really endangering society at large.”

(Jolie Gefen ’24)
Interview with Tess Boosin ’24

However, others feel that Savvy Smoker’s continuation of business imposes a risk onto the Westport community.

“Although I agree with the legalization of marijuana in Connecticut,” Tess Boosin ’24 said, “I think selling without a license is wrong because it can be very dangerous for Westport citizens.” 

