Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism

Savvy Smoker License

How does a community react when businesses break the law? Savvy Smoker, one marker of the growing number of smoke shops in Connecticut, is a perfect example.

Savvy Smoker did not, and does not currently, hold a license for the sale of cannabis. However, following the complaints of Westport residents regarding the sale of products containing marijuana, Westport detectives searched Savvy Smoker and said that they found a significant number of illegal cannabis products.