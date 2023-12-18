From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young

Join the discussion.

The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

What separates a prison and an art gallery? The two share more than you might expect. Concrete floors, blank walls, open rooms and a home for artist Purvis Young’s multimedia works.   

Young was born in 1943 in Overtown, Florida, an epicenter of African-American entertainment in Miami and a former designated black neighborhood in the segregated South. He lived there until his death in 2010. In his teens, Young was sent to prison for three years for breaking and entering; there, he began channeling his frustration into art, highlighting issues such as racism, poverty and violence that plagued his childhood.  Upon his release, Young took inspiration from the Chicago and Detroit anti-Vietnam War murals to launch himself into a professional career.  

“Purvis Young is an outsider artist, and what I mean by an outsider artist is that he was not really formally trained in the art world,” MoCa’s Executive Director, Ruth Mannes said. 

Young faced poverty once he left prison and was forced to create his art with materials he found. This allowed him to stand out among the successful artists of the time who relied on expensive materials and refined technique to create their works.

“Young used crates or wooden objects and he made [his art] sort of sculptural,” Mannes said. 

These materials make up thousands of large-scale multimedia works which have been shown globally. Now, they have reached Westport through the collection of Jack and Lynne Dodick. Longtime residents of Weston, the Dodicks are avid collectors of fine art with a collection of over 36 works by Young and they have generously loaned them to Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCa). 

“[Young’s pieces were] in the Dodick’s basement in storage and they had never shown them before,” Mannes said. “So I was blown away. Young’s [works] are at the Smithsonian and are collected by hundreds of collectors across the country… It was so important that we brought it to MoCA.” 

Anyone can see that Young’s work is technically complex and visually striking, but many of Young’s works have meaning beyond their artistic merit. This meaning comes from Young’s poverty-stricken past and it resonates with viewers. 

“If you come and see the work you will see how amazing and transformative it is,” Mannes said. “The work speaks for itself. We are very honored to have this here at MoCA.” 

The exhibition runs through Dec. 29, and it is regarded as one of MoCa’s most important shows yet.

If you come and see the work you will see how amazing and transformative it is. The work speaks for itself. We are very honored to have this here at MoCA.

— MoCa’s Executive Director, Ruth Mannes

MoCA has been a cornerstone of the Fairfield County arts community for over 50 years. Formerly known as the Westport Arts Center, MoCa underwent a massive expansion to bring diverse programming and shows to its new home at 19 Newtown Turnpike. MoCa is home to an expansive permanent collection as well as unique exhibitions which rotate seasonally. MoCa also hosts weekly events, fostering community through performances, classes, lectures and more. 

While MoCa hosts events for all ages, they pay particular attention to local teens, looking to grow their engagement and a love of the arts among local high schoolers. 

“MoCa has a teen counsel here and they are really always out there,” Mannes said. “They come to all of our openings, they do a lot of work here and they also showcase their own art.” 

To celebrate the contributions of teenagers to MoCa’s community, they hold an annual exhibition guided by a new theme each year. It features work submitted by teenagers from throughout the tri-state area. 

“The work always blows us away. The students will create based on the theme, usually its political, this year it’s based on icons,” Mannes said. “So if you have a favorite icon you want to do some body of work for, it can be film, it can be photography, painting, drawing, even sewing.” 

Creativity is unlimited for these student exhibitions, and they provide a rare opportunity for teens of all skill levels to show their work on a professional level.

Young’s work draws a surprising but striking similarity to the teenagers’ work. Due to personal motivation and passion, a lack of formal training has no effect on the value of the work. This idea is pushed forward by Mannes and the MoCa staff at large. 

“No matter how famous or celebrated an artist [that] we show in our museum [is], like Purvis Young, we will always come back to the teen exhibition,” Mannes said. “They are the root of what we do, giving a voice to the next generation of artists who might just be having a show of their own at MoCa a few decades down the road.”

 

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
