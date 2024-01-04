Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Inklings Wordle 1/5/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/5/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies

Corbin Chaney '25, Staff WriterJanuary 4, 2024
Ye+delays+new+collaborative+album+with+Ty+Dolla+%24ign%2C+sparking+anger+after+previous+controversies+%0A
Flickr
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies

Controversial rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign were supposed to release their anticipated album, “Vultures” on Dec. 15 under the group name ¥$. The album was never released. A new release date was shown as Dec. 31, but the album did not release then either. Now, the album is expected to release on Jan. 14, but only time will tell if this ends up being the case. 

The delayed release of this album is mainly due to clearances from other collaborators. Fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, who was supposed to appear on the album for the 2018 unreleased song, “New Body,” didn’t end up clearing the feature. Furthermore,  Ye’s sample of the Backstreet Boys classic song “Everybody” on a previewed song of the same name has yet to be cleared for usage,   

While Ty Dolla $ign has typically stayed out of controversy in the public eye, the same cannot be said for Ye. It has been a little over a year since Ye was quoted on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show, Infowars, by stating some very hateful and anti-semetic remarks; such as placing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on a pedestal.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said.

These comments were even difficult for Alex Jones to fathom, which was bewildering for many considering Jones is most well known for his denial of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut. 

Ye’s comments also resulted in his loss of many brand deals, most significantly his deals with Adidas and GAP. He has reportedly lost over $2 billion in net worth due to his remarks.    

Ye has stayed relatively quiet since this event, remaining out of the public eye for the past several months until announcing the release of “Vultures.” A single, also titled “Vultures”, was released on Nov. 22, featuring fellow Chicago rappers Bump J and Lil Durk. The song further fueled Ye’s controversy with the lyric, “How I’m anti-semetic? I just f—d a Jewish b—h.”

Furthermore, at a listening event for the upcoming album, Ye was seen in a black pointy hood, presumably symbolizing the same hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. Ye has previously used KKK imagery for his music video, “BLKKK SKKKN HD” (Black Skinhead) back in 2013, a song discussing the evils of racism, so some believe his more recent outfit references this. However, his recent racist comments make this increasingly unlikely. 

When I really started to get into [Kanye] was the summer before everything kinda started happening. Not to say that he hasn’t been problematic, because he has, but when I saw [the comments he made], I was like, dang.

— Stella Greenberg '25

“It was actually kind of sad,” Stella Greenberg ’24 said. “When I really started to get into [Kanye] was the summer before everything kinda started happening. Not to say that he hasn’t been problematic, because he has, but when I saw [the comments he made], I was like, dang.”

Despite all of the controversy Ye has been through since the genesis of his career, he still maintains a strong fanbase due to his incredibly solid and world-renowned catalog of music and his influence throughout the hip-hop sphere. In fact, Billboard rated his fifth album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” as the best album released in the 2010s decade, showing his musical impact and prowess. With over 62 million monthly listeners on Spotify and countless others on other streaming platforms, it is clear that the drastic comments he made have not put a halt to his streaming numbers whatsoever.   

“He’s anti-semetic, he’s racist and he’s an awful person, but his music is real good,” Georgia Mori ’24 said. “So I try to disconnect him from the music and just listen to the songs.”

His comments seem to have not made a significant dent in his influence in the rap industry, as the new album is planned to feature multiple contributors, particularly other major rappers such as Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future and Playboi Carti, the latter in which Ye recently produced a song for titled “2024.” 

While damage has been done to Ye’s overall image as a person, his musical influence will continue to shine as listeners from all around the world gather to see what the self proclaimed “genius” is going to do next in his career. It is clear that regardless of his actions, whether they be from pure ignorance or Ye’s history of mental illness, he has cemented himself as someone who will always be successful in their musical career.

 

Youth struggles with Kanye West’s recent anti-semitism
Youth struggles with Kanye West’s recent anti-semitism
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “GUTS,” features 12 tracks that range from depressing heartbreak ballads to rock anthems.
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ proves shockingly good artistic evolution
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
About the Contributor
Corbin Chaney '25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Corbin Chaney ’25 joined Inklings because he enjoyed Introduction to Journalism and writing articles. He is looking forward to writing opinions because he likes to express his thoughts through writing. “Opinions tell people so much about you as a person and your beliefs, and I am an expressive person, so writing opinions is something I like to do,” Chaney said.  In addition, Chaney enjoys traveling in and out of the United States. “San Diego was one of my favorite places I have visited,” Chaney said. “The weather is very nice, and I love the vibe of the area.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *