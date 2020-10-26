Manna Toast’s unique menu attracts Westport residents

Manna Toast’s menu features sourdough toasts topped with a variety of different ingredients. The cafe also serves soups, salads, baked goods and more.

Say goodbye to regular avocado toast and make room for Manna Toast, the locally sourced and largely plant-based eatery that recently opened in Westport.

The all-day cafe opened its doors on Church Lane in Bedford Square on July 22. They provide dine in and take out for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also have an Uber Eats delivery option.

“Especially since we are in the midst of a pandemic, I think it is smart that Manna Toast has so many dining options,” Jessica Mysel ’23 said. “You can eat inside the restaurant, but they still accommodate people who choose not to, which is very common these days.”

Manna Toast serves all locally sourced produce from local farms and agricultural partners while also working towards more sustainable methods in and out of the kitchen.

“We endeavor to make thoughtful choices each and every day, working towards systemic changes in the traditional food service paradigm, and an honorably improved stance as stewards of our planet,” Manna Toast said on their website.

The cafe prioritizes making all things from their ingredients to packaging earthly in order to ensure the satisfaction of their customers.

“From ingredients to packaging, recycling to composting, products to printing, every little bit of impact is considered… customers can feel good about what they’re eating; about the farms and markets it comes from,” the Manna Toast website said.

Manna Toast’s menu is vegetarian and features different types of sourdough toast topped with ingredients such as Burratta, Meatless Meatballs, Hummus and Roasted Squash. They also provide sweet potato as a bread substitute for those looking for a gluten free option.

In addition to toast, Manna Toast also serves homemade soup, salads, baked goods, and options for children on their kids menu.

“I really like how Manna Toast offers additional items on the menu that are not toast,” Aidan Burchill ’21 said. “If I’m not in the mood for bread, there are still so many things for me to order.”

Manna Toast has received support from many Westport residents, even some that return weekly.

“My family is obsessed with Manna Toast,” Harley Bonn ’21 said. “We walk there every Sunday and order something new on the menu each time. We just love it.”