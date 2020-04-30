Longshore Golf Course and Compo Beach parking lots plan to reopen May 15

On May 15, Longshore Golf Courses and Compo Beach parking lots will be reopening for the public with restrictions.

As of May 15, Longshore Golf Course and Compo Beach parking lots will be reopening after their closure since March 14 in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although these locations are reopening, restrictions are being placed to maintain safety. At the beach parking lots, the spaces available have been reduced by 50%, in addition to the elimination of daily parking. At the golf course, the use of the carts are not permitted, only walking on the course is allowed.

Westport’s Parks and Recreation Department posted the message about the update on their website to inform all Westport residents. The post discussed what the update will look like and their plan for the future.

“While we anticipate opening Longshore Golf Course and the Compo Beach lots on May 15, all of this is subject to modification as the current health crisis causes circumstances to change,” the message stated.

Despite this reopening, popular events at the beach, such as the firework display for July 4 were cancelled due to the large number of people that attend each year.

This reopening is a small step in what Governor Ned Lamont hopes to continue with in the upcoming weeks. Lamont is considering opening up some businesses due to the decline of hospitalizations in Connecticut.

“‘Let’s think about all those Main Street businesses we can open up safely,’’’ Lamont stated in the Hartford Courant. “Safety means you can wear the mask [and] have social distance.”