Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?

Olivia Saw ’26 Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.

With the amount of times the pep rally has been rescheduled in the past few weeks, I can only hope that it will happen before we leave for Christmas break. The weather seems to be against school spirit, which is slowly dying, because the sky chooses to rain every single day pep rally is supposed to take place.

People are tired of getting excited and then facing disappointment when they open their student emails to find the pep rally has been rescheduled yet again. Furthermore, I can only imagine the frustration of Staples’ sports teams as they work hard to prepare a skit or dance only for their hard work to remain unseen as pep rally gets moved yet again. Although my school spirit has been waning, I still believe that the school should have a pep rally even though pep rally season is somewhat over by now.

Many students have been saying that at this point, they couldn’t care less about the pep rally and that it isn’t that much fun to watch anyway. While I can understand their point, it’s important to remember that the new freshmen have never seen a pep rally before. Last year, when I was a freshman, I was overflowing with excitement to see my first pep rally. And when I finally got to witness it, it didn’t disappoint me: the various acts of the fall sports teams caught my attention and held it for the 40 minutes the pep rally lasted. Obviously, I now realize that it wasn’t as funny or as spectacular as I thought it was back then; however, a few of the skits I saw that day are still ingrained into my memory, and I still remember the loads of fun I had that day. Everyone remembers their first pep rally, no matter how bad they currently think it was.

Although the pep rally has been postponed multiple times, there is definitely still a point to having one. The sports teams have worked hard on their acts, and to completely throw that away would devastate them considering the amount of time they put into coming up with and rehearsing their act. Even more importantly, the freshmen deserve a chance to experience a pep rally, because I think that it has the most impact during freshman year. It is the first one they experience that will have a memorable place in their high school years. By skipping pep rally this year, I believe that the freshmen will lose out on some valuable and cherished memories, and the school spirit of students will decrease as they won’t want to get their hopes up for seeing pep rally the next year. Even though it is a struggle to find a good day for a pep rally, I believe that we should still remain hopeful, because there are many students who are looking forward to it even if those who have already witnessed a pep rally are not.