Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition

For Rylie Cordella ’25, joining Inklings was something she had her eyes set on from the moment she entered Staples High School.

“My older sister talked so highly of Inklings, so I knew immediately that I wanted to join,” Cordella said. “It felt like a great path for me.”

When it came to deciding what position she wanted to take, she knew she wanted a role a little outside of the box.

“Although I like to write,” Cordella said, “being an Assistant Business Manager intrigued me so I was quick to decide that it was something I wanted to do.”