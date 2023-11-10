The battle for limited spots

Join the discussion.

To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
The battle for limited spots
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Caroline Zajac ’25, Assistant Business ManagerNovember 10, 2023
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
Caroline Zajac ’25
This mentality that Staples' students have adopted creates a stressful environment.

The fight for a spot on a college’s class of 2026 list becomes more challenging by the month. College admissions have been more difficult than ever, and kids have aspired to secure their places with a complex network of academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, personal essays, standardized test scores and a host of other factors. 

At the heart of this battle is the scarcity of available spots for a certain class. Colleges have a finite number of spots; the more prestige the smaller the chances are for earning acceptance. In this process, students are pitted against each other, desperate for admissions to the same school, which only creates a toxic atmosphere of pressure, anxiety, and various mental health issues. 

William Deresiewics, professor of English at Yale, found research on how the college admissions process is affecting students. In his research, published in his 2015 book, Excellent Sheep: The Miseducation of the American Elite and the Way to a Meaningful Life, he found that “young people who are taught to chase prestige are overwhelmingly struggling with stress, lack of purpose, and poor mental health – a pattern that often persists throughout their lives.” 

He stated that he doesn’t know if colleges will ever realign their admissions processes away from their current intensity, and that this is a much larger conversation around kids with wealth and privilege. 

This all builds up to the main question in college admissions: What makes a candidate qualified? 

“Colleges will unfortunately only get more strict with admissions as the years go on.”

— Caroline Zajac ’25

                   

As stated earlier, there are plenty of factors that play a role in making you a qualified candidate for admission; it all depends on the level of prestige you want to aim for in admissions. If you go to a top 50 school in the country, it’s known that you need to build your resume. On the other hand, if you want to apply to somewhere with a 90-100% acceptance rate, colleges are more lenient on your application

The most important factor is your GPA. Most high schools in America go up to a 4.0 scale, but Staples High School goes up to a 4.33 scale. Your GPA is used to determine your class rank, obviously the higher rank you have the more likely you are to get into a prestigious school. For example, UT Austin’s automatic acceptance is based on class rank. Now, the fight for a high GPA requires extreme dedication, intellect, self-discipline and hard work.  

According to Susan Whorton, director of the Academic Success Center at Clemson University, “Maintaining a high GPA can make life easier for students while they’re in high school and college, and [where they go] after they graduate.” 

Staples High School alumnae, Grace Cauley, graduated high school in 2023 with a 3.9 GPA. She early actioned to Clemson, got deferred and finally got accepted with the exception of a summer school program before the fall semester started.  

Cauley took 4 APs, excelled in class and played on the varsity volleyball team throughout high school. When she did not get direct admission to Clemson, a 50% acceptance rate, she became extremely worried about how flawed the admissions process is. 

“Applying to college was extremely tolling on my mental health and well being,” Cauley said. “It makes me worried about future admissions because the process will only get more selective and stressful as the years go on.” 

Colleges will unfortunately only get more strict with admissions as the years go on. According to Adam Sapp, assistant vice president and director of admissions at Pomona College in CA, “In the last few years the landscape has shifted – admissions officers know that leadership and extracurricular involvement looks a little different today than it did before the pandemic.” 

Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
A younger sibling Facetimes her sister who is currently at college.
Younger siblings sadden as seniors prepare to graduate to college
The Staples class of 2022 looks back on their first year at college and all they learned at Staples that allowed them to be successful in a new environment.
’22 graduates reflect on first year at college
Seniors recommend a variety of ideas to make the college application process easier.
Seniors advise junior class on applying to college
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
Recently, as conflicts in Israel have made celebrating my Jewish faith more dangerous, my Hebrew name necklace has served as a reminder to keep my religious values close to my heart.
From a symbol of faith to question of safety: unpacking the meaning of my Hebrew necklace
The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a narrow edge over the Democrats, only 9 seats, allowing them to elect Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.
Meet the new speaker of the house: a radical, extremist election denier
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.
Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
About the Contributor
Caroline Zajac ’25, Assistant Business Manager
News is serious business. Writing is serious business. Business is serious business.    So goes the mind of Caroline Zajac '25, the assistant business manager at Inklings. Never passing up an opportunity, Zajac has embedded herself in the world of Inklings' financial apparatus.    "I'm very self-driven and motivated," Zajac said. "I kind of want to be my own boss."    Zajac has ambitions to start a company someday and believes that Inklings has the means to teach her to achieve this grand goal.    "Although I'm assistant business manager now, I'm not my own boss,” Zajac said, “but I'll get there one day." 
