Multipurpose bus two proves overcrowded, in need of solution

Photo by Rylie Cordella ’25. Bus two seats overflow with students on their way home or to various areas in town.

As the bell rings at 2:45 each weekday afternoon, bus number two students rush to grab a seat. In each seat students sit waiting to get schoolwork done at the Westport Library, or to spend the afternoon downtown, or to get home. Saugatuck rowers like myself are also there, waiting to be brought to practice.. As one may expect, that amount of students on one bus is overwhelming for the students and driver.

As a result, two students often sit in each seat, and sometimes a third has to squeeze in. Rowers have to bring an additional bag for sportswear which often leaves two people and four backpacks to a seat. On extra crowded days, I can recall three people squeezing into a seat and seeing people having to stand in the aisle until a seat opened up later on in the ride, posing a potential safety issue.

“ To reduce the number of students on the bus, I believe the rowers should have their own separate bus. ” — Rylie Cordella ’25

As someone who has taken this bus daily since the beginning of freshman year, I do appreciate having this bus take me to practice. A bus provides a convenient mode of transportation for most students who cannot drive themselves yet. However, I can say that bus two serves too many transportation purposes for just one bus to safely carry out.

To reduce the number of students on the bus, I believe the rowers should have their own separate bus. It could be a small one, but the number of rowers and their many bags would free up a lot of the clutter that bus number two presently suffers under.



