Seeking abortions should not be unachievable, detrimental to women

Siena Petrosinelli ’25, Web Opinions Editor|March 28, 2023

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in 2022, it left abortions to be state regulated. Many states including Texas should never have ownership in deciding if a woman should be allowed to get an abortion.

After a Texan woman discovered she had an unwanted pregnancy, she turned to her friends for help. Living in Texas, the woman was left without access to safe abortions. Her friends sent her options and aided her in receiving the safest abortion despite the current state laws. The ex-husband, Marcus Silva, is now filing a wrongful death and conspiracy lawsuit against the three friends who sent her abortion options, according to NBC News.

Women having to resort to friends for accessing a safe abortion pill is ridiculous. As a way to prevent the need of asking others for abortions, the case of Dobbs. V Jackson Women’s Health organization should be reconsidered for all states to have legal abortions.  

Abortions should be legalized nationally so that women will not run into the occurrence of asking friends for abortions”

— Siena Petrosinelli ’25

Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, there is no constitutional law legalizing abortion, so states have the power to deny or preserve a woman’s right to abortion. 

Every woman should have full rights over their own body. It appalls me that someone doesn’t even know where to find a safe and legal abortion. Abortions should be legalized nationally so that women will not run into the occurrence of asking friends for abortions. 

 

Roe V. Wade should be reinstated so women have free access to abortions without having to go into legal disputes. Many women would become safer and not have to result in trying to find illegal and possibly unsafe abortions. This lawsuit is a prime example of why Roe V. Wade should be reinforced; helping a friend abortions shouldn’t result in you going to court.

