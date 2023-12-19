Join the discussion.

The Westport Library held their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4. It attracted much of the community, and was an overall success.
Westport Public Library hosts biannual book sale
Nanoramic Laboratories, a Massachusetts-based electric vehicle battery manufacturer, will establish its first major factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with $47.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, aiming to produce advanced energy storage systems.
Nanoramic’s Connecticut venture marks milestone for sustainable battery technology
The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Olivia Saw ’26, Web Arts EditorDecember 19, 2023
Photo contributed by Rei Seltzer ’26
The Westport Public Library recently hosted their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4, with free admission to all. The sale consisted of over 50 different categories of books, ranging from climate change to ballet. Vintage vinyls, CDs, DVDs, artworks, board games and more were offered. 

Along with the variety of collections, the library also hosted a “half-price” sale on Sunday in which everything for sale was almost half price, along with all fiction and children’s books being priced at $1. The final day of the sale, “Logo Day,” allowed readers to fill the library’s logo bags for $10 per bag, fill their own equivalent-sized bag for $8 per bag, or purchase individual items at half-price.

“When I went [on Sunday], the books were half off, which was really nice,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “I liked looking at the travel section the most.”

It was a great experience being able to give back to my community.

— volunteer Lila Boroujerdi ’26

High schoolers and adults were given the opportunity to work as volunteers during the event, helping to ring up books or help customers search for certain genres. The Westport Library’s biannual book sales are a long-standing community tradition, powered by over 200 additional volunteers who support their periodic book sale events. The book sales provide meaningful volunteer opportunities for adults with disabilities, and the net proceeds from these volunteer-run book sale events directly support the library’s programming and operations. 

“It was a great experience being able to give back to my community,”

The book collection consisted of over 50 different genres of literature, one of the categories being books about business. (Photo by Olivia Saw ’26)

volunteer Lila Boroujerdi ’26 said. 

Although the variety of books and media being sold was quite large, graphic novels and manga were only available at the Westport Book Shop, which is located directly across the road from the library. Nevertheless, the fall book sale still attracted a large amount of customers. 

“When I went on Saturday, the library was packed,” Freya Harvey ’26 said. “I ended up leaving with the entire ‘Hunger Games’ series.”

This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.
Best places to study around Westport—not the library
The ad hoc Superintendent’s Review Committee met in Town Hall on April 3 and 17, deciding to recommend to the Superintendent to keep three challenged books in the Staples library. The meetings were working meetings with no public comment. There was lower turnout to the second meeting as the Committee’s decision was previously made at the first, and the second was intended for editing and revising their recommendation letter. Photo taken by Lilly Weisz 23.
Challenged books recommended to remain in school library by Superintendent’s Review Committee
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
Nanoramic's Connecticut venture marks milestone for sustainable battery technology
Nanoramic's Connecticut venture marks milestone for sustainable battery technology
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Olivia Saw ’26, Web Arts Editor
Web arts editor Olivia Saw ’26 took after her older brother, Matthew Saw ’23, who was the web Arts editor last year. Her favorite section to write is features, and her least favorite is news.    “News is hard because of the structure. It’s not a normal story,” Saw said. “Features has somewhat of a plot.”   Saw also has an interest in rowing. She started three years ago on a whim and has intensely practiced since.    “I have to sacrifice a lot of time for it but it is rewarding,” Saw said. “Physically it’s intense but it is enjoyable how much work you put in.” 
