Westport Public Library hosts biannual book sale

Photo contributed by Rei Seltzer ’26 The Westport Library held their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4. It attracted much of the community, and was an overall success.

The Westport Public Library recently hosted their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4, with free admission to all. The sale consisted of over 50 different categories of books, ranging from climate change to ballet. Vintage vinyls, CDs, DVDs, artworks, board games and more were offered.

Along with the variety of collections, the library also hosted a “half-price” sale on Sunday in which everything for sale was almost half price, along with all fiction and children’s books being priced at $1. The final day of the sale, “Logo Day,” allowed readers to fill the library’s logo bags for $10 per bag, fill their own equivalent-sized bag for $8 per bag, or purchase individual items at half-price.

“When I went [on Sunday], the books were half off, which was really nice,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “I liked looking at the travel section the most.”

“ It was a great experience being able to give back to my community. — volunteer Lila Boroujerdi ’26

High schoolers and adults were given the opportunity to work as volunteers during the event, helping to ring up books or help customers search for certain genres. The Westport Library’s biannual book sales are a long-standing community tradition, powered by over 200 additional volunteers who support their periodic book sale events. The book sales provide meaningful volunteer opportunities for adults with disabilities, and the net proceeds from these volunteer-run book sale events directly support the library’s programming and operations.

“It was a great experience being able to give back to my community,”

volunteer Lila Boroujerdi ’26 said.

Although the variety of books and media being sold was quite large, graphic novels and manga were only available at the Westport Book Shop, which is located directly across the road from the library. Nevertheless, the fall book sale still attracted a large amount of customers.

“When I went on Saturday, the library was packed,” Freya Harvey ’26 said. “I ended up leaving with the entire ‘Hunger Games’ series.”