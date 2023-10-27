Best places to study around Westport—not the library

Photo by Catie Campagnino ’26 This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.

You get home from a long day at school. You have so much homework to do, but your house is a loud distraction. You need to get out but you don’t want to go to the library. Maybe it is too far from your house or you just don’t like going into the Westport library. Here is your guide to finding the perfect spot in Westport.

The Porch

Within walking distance from Staples, The Porch is a great place to go if you need a quiet place to study but you don’t have a car. They also have good food and drinks. The only bad thing is that it closes at 4 p.m., so you only have around an hour to work there. However, it’s good if you want to get a little bit of work done and a tasty snack.

Garlic and Herb

If you don’t want to study at The Porch, another great eatery to study at is Garlic and Herb. It closes at 6 p.m. and is located at the line between Westport and Southport.

Starbucks

Another great eatery to study at is Starbucks, which closes at 7:30 p.m. This is great because it closes later than The Porch and Garlic and Herb. Throughout the two locations in Westport, there are plenty of seats and good food.

Compo Beach

“ Hearing the sounds of the waves and working outside can be very relaxing and take your mind off the stress of school work.

The weather plays a big factor in this spot, but if it’s a nice day Compo beach is a great and relaxing option. Hearing the sounds of the waves and working outside can be very relaxing and take your mind off the stress of school work.

Toquet Hall

This is the place to go if you want to be inside but you don’t want to work in a store. Toquet Hall is a teen center located in downtown Westport. There are hours when people can go there and work, but these are subject to change because of all the other events going on.