Who’s your celebrity look-alike?

Web Arts Editor Liora Perkins ’25 is no stranger to creativity. Entering her 12th year as a dancer, Perkins has embraced artistry in many forms — journalism included.

“I joined Advanced Journalism because I really liked Intro to Journalism,” Perkins said. “I thought it was a good idea to learn more and go further with my journalism education.”

As Perkins embarks on her first year of Inklings, she looks forward to editing her peers’ work, meeting new people and writing articles.

“I like how you have the freedom to write about stuff you're passionate about,” Perkins said.