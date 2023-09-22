Who’s your celebrity look-alike?

Web Arts Editor Liora Perkins ’25 is no stranger to creativity. Entering her 12th year as a dancer, Perkins has embraced artistry in many forms — journalism included. “I joined Advanced Journalism because I really liked Intro to Journalism,” Perkins said. “I thought it was a good idea to learn more and go further with my journalism education.”As Perkins embarks on her first year of Inklings, she looks forward to editing her peers’ work, meeting new people and writing articles.“I like how you have the freedom to write about stuff you're passionate about,” Perkins said.
Paper Opinions Editor Addison Coughlin ’25 wanted to join inklings after receiving recommendations from her peers.“A lot of my friends from other grades said Inklings is a great way to make friends and grow as a writer,” Coughlin said.In addition to Inklings, Coughlin is a three-sport athlete, participating in soccer and both outdoor and indoor track.“In track, I do high jump and this season I’m excited to try to set a new personal record for myself,” Coughlin said.Overall, Coughlin is excited about the outlet Inklings offers.“I think people’s ideas should be expressed more,” she said, “and they should be able to share them without being criticized.”