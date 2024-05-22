Seniors impart last goodbyes

Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Earthquake FOMO is real
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Seniors soak up their last week of high school before internships, and say goodbye to their home for the last four years.
Seniors impart last goodbyes
As junior prom is right around the corner, Staples girls and boys share how they will get ready for it and all that goes into preparing. Favorite dress trends are shared from a multitude of different perspectives, giving insight on what colors and styles people want to see this upcoming dance.
Prom preparations, 2 trends sweep junior class
Multiple factors including FAFSA deadlines, AP exam dates and old senior traditions (like the senior picnic) impact what day seniors will wear their college merch.
Controversies over college commitment t-shirt day spark debate among senior class
The Ava’s on the Ave found some Ava’s who are NOT on the Ave, and put them to the test. They were shown zoomed in photos of an Ava and had to guess which one it was.
Multiple Avas are put to the test with some Ava trivia
Eitan Eiger ’24 finally got his target, Flora Williams ’24, after camping out in front of her house for 45 minutes before school started.
Staying undercover: what seniors are doing to stay in senior assassin
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings’ Wordle 5/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Seniors impart last goodbyes

May 22, 2024
Talia Moskowitz ’24
Seniors soak up their last week of high school before internships, and say goodbye to their home for the last four years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Talia Moskowitz ’24
Talia Moskowitz ’24, Web Managing Editor
Whether she serves as president and founder of the ASL club and or inspires as a captain of the girls’ soccer team, web managing editor Talia Moskowitz ’24 enjoys to lead.  “I love being a part of the Staples community,” Moskowitz said. “I’m on a bunch of sports teams and involved in a bunch of clubs, so I just love being engaged with the school.”  Moskowitz joined Inklings because she loves to write. However, that is not what convinced her to return year after year.   “Seeing your article posted online can make people feel really good about themselves,” Moskowitz said. “I love to be a part of that.”
