Best Dupes for the Winter Season

Web Opinions Editor Liora Perkins ’25 maintains a hectic schedule; juggling her dedication to Inklings, academics and dance.

Perkins thrives best in her hectic routine. For as long as Perkins can remember, she has been a dancer.

"I love dancing because of its great environment and community," Perkins said.

Similar to dance, Inklings have given Perkins a strong sense of community and passion. According to her, common interests create the strongest communities. She enjoys working with opinion pieces and reading people's viewpoints.

“I like the freedom Inklings gives me,” Perkins said. “I write about what I am interested in.”