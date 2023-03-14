Squishmallows captivate Staples

Photo taken by Maddie Bell ’23

Squishmallows are plush stuffed companions that offer support and reduce anxiety for its owners. They are modeled after many animals or pop culture ideas, some of which can be seen above.