Girls’ volleyball triumphs over Wilton Warriors

Audrey Curtis ’25, Web Features Editor|November 14, 2022

Both the Wreckers and Warriors in a time-out with the score at 20-22, moments before the game ended.

Photo by Audrey Curtis ’25

Both the Wreckers and Warriors in a time-out with the score at 20-22, moments before the game ended.

The Staples girls’ volleyball team conquered the Wilton Warriors in the first round of the class LL state tournament. The Wreckers were able to climb back after dropping the first set 25-19 to eventually win the next three sets and advance to the next round.

Kate Valante ’23, Gabi Gerig ’23 and Grace Cauley ’23 were among the many players who greatly contributed to the Wreckers’ triumphant win over Wilton.

Kristin Devine ’25, a player on the JV team, attended the game on Tuesday night.

“Kate was hitting really well and getting kills,” Devine said. 

I think our next game will definitely be tough but I know if we play together we could win”

— Kate Valante ’23

Staples found great success in serving the volleyball, with Grace Cauley hitting an emphatic 13-point serving streak in the second set.

With help from Cauley, the Wreckers quickly turned the game around, advancing further than they have in past years.

“We take a while to fully get into the game mindset and tune into our best self, but when we do we play great,” Cauley said. 

Lily Klau ’23 acing the ball during the third set, bringing the score to 22-6. (Photo by Audrey Curtis ’25)

A motive for the players, especially the seniors, was knowing that this game could have been their last time wearing a Staples volleyball jersey.

“We were able to turn it around because being a senior-heavy team, we didn’t want this to be our last game,” Alfero said. “If it was, we wanted to go out of the season playing our best and knowing that we gave it our all.”

Fortunately, the Wreckers live to see another day, facing their next challenge on Nov. 10 against the Conard Chieftains.

“I think our next game will definitely be tough but I know if we play together we could win,” Valante said. 

The Wreckers celebrate their success in their final point, nearing the end of the third set. (Photo by Audrey Curtis ’25)

Though it might be a challenge due to Conard’s blazing-hot form in the regular season, finishing with a streak of 19 wins and four losses, the Wreckers are ready to show the skill they have been demonstrating all season. 

“I think that this higher level of play will demonstrate our real talent,” Cauley said. “We will be able to pull through with a win!”

Staples boys’ football locker room (right) and the Staples girls locker room (left) are drastically different.
Difference in locker rooms prompts strong student reactions
Girls’ soccer played St. Joseph’s in the FCIAC finals, losing with a final score of 1-3
Girls’ soccer defeated by St. Joseph in FCIAC final
The girls’ soccer team celebrates after a regular season win during their pinkout for breast cancer awareness game.
Girls’ soccer reflects on FCIAC loss, channels motivation into State competition
The 2022 boys’ varsity basketball team gathers as a team before their first game.
Wreckers dominate preseason games, look prepared for upcoming season